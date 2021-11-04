“The companies are in talks about when will deliver the order for 100,000 Tesla cars ordered by Hertz.” The Wall street journal confirms this November 4 that the two US companies have an agreement and that they have not stopped negotiating, as Elon Musk slipped last Monday.

However, it also says that delivery times will not be as advertised by the car rental company, as Tesla estimates that new orders for its Model 3 will not be available before June.

Hertz had said that in November, that is, from this month, it was going to start receiving new Tesla brand cars to offer for rent. In fact, it is already offering them for reservation at most airports in the United States.

Hertz said on October 25 that it had placed “an initial order for 100,000 Tesla by the end of 2022” and that the first would be available now.

Something was missing from that press release: Hertz did not include statements from Tesla.

So days later, it came as no surprise that the CEO of the leading electric car company, Elon Musk, raised doubts about the deal when he tweeted that no contract had yet been signed.

The news published now by WSJ, citing sources linked to the negotiations, confirms the agreement but, at the same time, shows that the deadlines announced by Hertz were exaggerated.

According to the US media, Tesla says that Hertz will have to wait like the rest of those who have placed orders for vehicles.

The car rental company’s announcement triggered a meteoric rally in the automaker’s shares, helping the company surpass $ 1 trillion in market value.

When this Monday, November 1, Musk questioned the signature, that escalation was interrupted.

In response to Musk’s comments, Hertz said in a statement that Tesla deliveries had already begun: “We are seeing very strong initial demand for Tesla cars in our rental fleet, reflecting high market demand.”

The company already advertises its Tesla fleet, not only on its websites, but also in a set of advertisements aired on YouTube starring NFL quarterback Tom Brady.