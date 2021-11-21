Heroes who have returned from the dead in Marvel Comics

The Marvel Universe is a strange place, while some fallen heroes remain in that condition, others have returned from the dead.

Definitely the big difference between our world and the reality of comics is the concept of death. While some characters like him uncle ben or Gwen stacy (both from Earth-616) have lain in eternal rest for decades … other heroes and villains come and go from beyond as if they had just taken a nap.

While their loved ones mourn the departure of their friend or partner, the deceased may even take a radical change or simply remain in the past or in limbo waiting for the writers to decide to return them to the continuity of the multiverse.

Let’s remember those Marvel heroes who have faced death and who have returned as if nothing had happened … or so they believe.

Immortal Hulk

During the Civil war ii the inhuman known as Ulysses has a vision in which Hulk murders many of his companions Avengers. Amid the conflicts between Carol Danvers and Tony Stark, Marvel heroes go to the laboratory of Bruce Banner for an explanation and when all seemed lost a lethal arrow from Hawkeye ends the life of Doctor Banner.

Nevertheless, Bruce was left in limbo because of an ancient primal known as The Challenger. In the events of Avengers: No Surrender Hulk came back to life to fight The Avengers as part of The Challenger’s team against the Lethal Legion of the Grandmaster. Today the Hulk is known as the Immortal Hulk and the nickname fits him like a glove, as he has “died” many times.

The Invincible Iron Man

The outcome of Civil War II also knocked out Tony Stark. After having a vision about the killer Hulk, Ulysses got a fresh look at the future with Spider-Man (Miles Morales) murdering Steve Rogers in front of the United States Capitol. To discover the truth about the vision, Spidey and Rogers met in front of the White House to discuss this possible future. Sadly so much Carol Danvers What Tony Stark they arrived at the scene to “avoid” this meeting with sheer brute force.

Danvers murdered Tony Stark and the Civil War ended in favor of the new martyr. Nevertheless, Stark he did not die at all … although he was not alive either. His body remained in suspended animation, without any sign of life and waiting for a miracle. Currently Tony Stark He seems to be back, but the way he has sought to return to the world of the living could also become his escape hatch to a final death. No one knows where it is Tony Stark… or even if he’s actually alive.

Captain America

During world war II Steve Rogers froze in the arctic, but the world did not know that the Captain America he was still alive, for them he had died in combat. Years later The Avengers they found the Captain America on a huge block of ice after fighting against Namor, thus initiating a new stage for the Sentinel of Liberty. Unfortunately, history often repeats itself and Steve Rogers has “died” again, frozen in time, because of the villain known as Maximilian babbington.

Rogers woke up just 7 years after being frozen … but this time the world he knew no longer existed. A worldwide attack coordinated by Babbington ended the lives of The Avengers, X Men, Champions and any other Marvel superhero. Once again the Sentinel of Liberty he has to recover from death to help the world reach a new dawn.

And of course, don’t forget that Sharon Cartel killed him at the end of Civil War, and Cap came back to life once more. With this, he is one of the Marvel heroes who have returned the most times from the dead.

Sentry

Death has met one of the most powerful heroes in the entire Marvel universe. Sentry died during the big fight in Asgard at the end of Siege. Fully possessed by his other personality known as Void, Sentry asked his companions Avengers to be assassinated to prevent unstoppable destruction against the world. Thor was in charge of ending Sentry by throwing a deadly bolt from the mighty Mjolnir.

It took several years for the Doctor Strange will need Robert reynolds and could bring him back from the dead with all that this power could imply for the universe Marvel. In the quest to recover his title from Supreme Sorcerer in view of Loki, Strange has enlisted the help of Sentry and this also implies that the dark power of Void is about to return to the Marvel universe.

Half of the Marvel Universe

Not only in Avengers: Infinity War the world’s mightiest heroes have fallen before Thanos. In The Infinity Gauntlet Thanos also wiped out half the living things in the universe, with the addition of causing incredible damage to the planet with earthquakes, floods, and volcanic eruptions. Also, the heroes who Adam warlock gathered to fight Thanos also fell before the power of the Mad Titan.

They had to go through a lot of cosmic events and a little regret on the part of Thanos so that half the universe will come back to life with the help of Warlock and even Nebula. It is very likely that a situation similar to this outcome will occur in the MCU… But we can’t be sure at the moment.

Search now in our online store:

Marvel Deluxe: The Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos is about to destroy half of life in the Marvel Universe …

… With just a click!

The original Infinity epic returns better than ever… with a gauntlet full of “behind the scenes” bonus material never before seen!

The gods are in his clutches, Mephisto is his lackey, only Death resists the power of Thanos! The cosmic forces of the universe – Space and Time, Love and Hate, Order and Chaos – rise up against Thanos, but with the universe cut in half, the Mad Titan could still be victorious. An almost forgotten hero from another era is the key to defeating Thanos’ power and taking it for himself!

Collect Infinity Gauntlet # 1-6.

Also being read:

A Grey’s Anatomy actor could be Thor in the MCU

Where do the names of the months of the year come from?

What do Chris Hemsworth’s kids think of their dad being Thor?

Why does Chris Hemsworth suffer to get into Thor’s shoes?

Mark Ruffalo mistakenly broadcasts part of new Thor movie