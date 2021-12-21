Hernán Barcos scored the Alianza Lima title goal.

Everything seems to have come to fruition. Hernán Barcos I would have everything arranged to follow the next season in Alliance Lima. The ‘Pirate’ would have been so excited with the decision, that he shared a false publication where he announced that he would be in the La Victoria box in 2022. It should be noted that his contract ended in the last days of December.

A false account posed as Alianza on Twitter and shared a photo similar to those that the intimate club had published to officialize the continuity of its players, as was the case with Angelo Campos, Wilmer Aguirre Y Josepmir Ballon. The Argentine forward retweeted him, but minutes later he realized the mistake he made and deleted it from his profile.

This was not so fast, because it gave the blue and white fans an opportunity to realize their confusion and did not hesitate to get a catch. Some were happy because it served to know that there are Boats for a while. But others began to comment that they were going to report the account. What is not yet known is how long he would have signed his renewal.

The former Gremio footballer has always hinted that he wants to continue his career in Peruvian football. Either through expressions of affection or statements in sports programs. “I don’t think there is a problem because both parties are happy and satisfied “, was what he said in Las Voces del Fútbol at the end of November. The case happened because the Alliance leadership would have offered him to sit down and talk after the tournament ended.

THE POSSIBILITY OF RETURNING TO LDU

“Given various rumors and messages that come from Peru, especially with the people of Alianza Lima for a possible return of Hernán Barcos to LDU, I tell you that I chatted with him a bit and he told me that he had not received any calls from LDU“said Camilo Taufic, an Ecuadorian journalist, through his Twitter account.

“Obviously He would love to come back, as he has stated several times, that he would like to retire in the Quito team as the club’s historic scorer. However, he sees his return very complicated and in the next few days he will be defining his future “added the communicator who works for ‘La Radio Redonda’ and ‘Familia Alba’ of the ‘northern’ country.

