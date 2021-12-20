Herman López, voice actor, has passed away

Unfortunately, over the weekend it became known that Herman López Ramírez, a Mexican voice actor, passed away at the age of 60 on December 19, 2021This after being hospitalized for a spinal disease since the end of last August.

This information was shared by various voice actors, including Lalo Garza, Krillin in Dragon Ball, who regretted the departure of the beloved companion in the middle. Herman López participated in countless projects ranging from cartoons, What The Powerpuff Girls Y Courage the Cowardly Dog, going through animes like sailor Moon Y Naruto, even video games like Halo 3: ODST Y Assassin’s Creed Unity. This is what Lalo Garza commented on the matter:

“What a great sadness, my soul hurts to say goodbye to a great friend. How many laughs, how much talk, how much learning. You were always a warrior and today I dismiss you as such. And even if you got mad … you were my first ‘dad’ in the middle. Rest in peace the GREAT Herman López ”.

Herman López Ramírez was born on March 16, 1961 in Mexico City. Eventually, he was commissioned to voice actors like Mike Myers and John C. Reilly in various films. On the other hand, he also participated in the animated series of X Men as Wolverine, in Dragon ball like the Sea Turtle, in League of Legends like Maokai, and much more. The actor was also recognized for being the president of the Dubbing Commission at ANDA until his death.

Rest in peace, Herman López Ramírez.

Via: Lalo Garza