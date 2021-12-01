It is the piece that is missing from the range of the new Land Rover Defender but that, in the absence of it, the specialists of Heritage Custom and directed by those of Niels Van Roij are already working. An exclusive transformation that will bring the Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible to life, which they have already shown in official sketches.

Just over 10 years ago, the British brand advanced the Land Rover DC100 Concept Sport, a conceptual preview of a future convertible SUV that would be integrated as one more variant of the future Land Rover Defender. The advance came to reinforce the plans of the firm with the modern reinterpretation of the iconic model and the wide possibilities that it could offer with a wide range of bodies.

But, to this day, that promise has remained in borage water. The Defender is only sold with the short and long bodywork, the so-called 90 and 110, and is waiting for an extra long to make its debut in the coming months. That of the Defender 130 that will allow to have a wide interior space. But there’s no no sign that the British firm intends to launch a convertible variant, which has forced the stylists and engineers of Niels Van Roij to get down to work, launching the first official sketches of the Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible.

A sample of the front and rear 3/4 views, based on the Defender 90’s short-wheelbase body, but which has forced Dutch bodybuilders to preserve an arch by taking advantage of the model’s central pillars, just behind the front doors. An element that is not present in the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio or in the Range Rover Evoque Cabrio, since they were expressly conceived by the brand for the purpose of shooting without a roof.

However, the Defender is not prepared in advance for this and the only solution to open the roof is to keep this safety structure. In the design and production phase, the Heritage Custom ones have not given great details, although it is possible to see a folded fabric on the back. Although they have preserved the four squaresThe interesting thing is to also know if there is an electrical mechanism or the process is carried out completely manually.

For now, no more details are known about this new project by the famous Dutch bodybuilder, but it will surely be very soon when it is presented and we will know all its details, with specifications and all the luxury that Heritage Custom creations carry. One more that will be added to the offer of 13 proposals that it has in its private catalog, but the most exquisite and special of all.