Here's your first look at Sonic Frontier!

For a couple of months it was already known that SEGA is working on a new game of Sonic the hedgehog. However, all we had so far was a little teaser and a leaked name. Fortunately, during The Game Awards 2021 not only was the information that had been revealed in advance confirmed, Instead, we finally got a look at this 3D installment of the blue hedgehog.

Sonic frontiers, which appears to be an open-world game, is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in the holiday season of 2022.

Via: The Game Awards