Here's Why Analysts Expect "Choppy" Bitcoin Price Action Between $ 42,000 and $ 53,000

The broader cryptocurrency ecosystem is in a state of heightened fear on December 6 after the December 3 market sell-off continues to send ripples across the sector and the price of Bitcoin (BTC) remains below $ 50,000. .

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the bulls are managing to keep the price of BTC above $ 49,000, but the overall outlook suggests that additional days of consolidation lie ahead.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what analysts are saying about what to expect from the price of BTC in the coming weeks.

Strong support at the $ 40,000 level

Market analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user Rekt Capital, provided information on the weekly price action of Bitcoin, who published the following chart that highlights the main support and resistance zones that traders should be aware of.

1-week chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital said:

“BTC Weekly closed above the small red area that BTC previously rallied from. BTC threatens to lose this area, but there is no confirmed breakout. Just below this area is the orange region, an area of ​​strong demand that ended. with two corrections of -25% in February and September “.

Short-term recovery up to USD 52,000

Traders looking to avoid choppy price action in the next few days should sit on the sidelines and wait for the market to take in this latest pullback, according to analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user Pentoshi, who posted the following chart suggesting a short recovery. term in BTC price to USD 52,000

1-day chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Twitter

While the analyst sees an eventual long-term recovery, Pentoshi cautioned that the market could be choppy in the short term and traders can find a better entry point if they remain patient.

Pentoshi said:

“I can see short-term BTC trading back to $ 52,000, but I think if you wait a few days a week you will avoid the cutoff. Buy at the low to medium level of $ 40,000. Don’t get trapped. I don’t see a reason to take long new contracts here at the ATM. I’m going to wait for a new job to come to me. “

Expect a “cut” between USD 42,000 and USD 53,000

Independent market analyst Scott Melker offered some final insight, posting the following tweet that sets out price levels that traders should closely monitor.

$ BTC My general view. > 53K again resumes the bullish case Everything between the 2 numbers now is ranging chop that will drive traders into a panic. People will be extremely bullish at 53K and bearish at 42K, if either is reached. – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) December 6, 2021

As seen in the tweet above, Melker identified the range between $ 42,000 and $ 53,000 as the choppy zone that will drive traders crazy, while a break above that zone is a positive sign for the bulls. According to Melker, prices below $ 42,000 will indicate that bears have the upper hand in dictating the price of BTC for the foreseeable future.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.285 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 40.6%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

