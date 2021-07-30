Like every week, Rockstar games has prepared a lot of news for players of GTA Online, which include bonuses, double rewards and of course, discounts could not be missed. Here we detail exactly what you can expect from the game in the next seven days.

For speed lovers, you will be happy to know that the Pfister Comet S2 is now available in Legendary Motorsport. Also, if you joined the Club of cars LS last week, you will be able to add the design paint for free Ron of races to your collection that you will receive 72 hours after logging in on August 2.

This week, if you win five drag races between now and August 4, you can get behind the wheel of the Vulcar Warrener HKR, a vehicle just launched on the market that you can see on the Slamtruck, in the heart of LS Car Club.

On the other hand, you will have the opportunity to try the Vapid Dominator ASP in the test circuit. But that’s not the only vehicle available, as the Dinka Jester RR and the new Pfister Comet S2 they will also be available for testing.

There are also rewards for those who visit the LS Car Club this week, such as the unisex jacket LS Customs. Plus, members who log in will get the Racing Design Paint Fukaru for him Vapid Dominator ASP, that will be available on next August 5.

Improve your reputation and reach level 20 in the Club of cars LS before the 17 of August and you will get GTA $ 250 thousand bonus. And speaking of bonuses, if you help KDJ and Sessanta to complete any end of contract before August 5, you will receive other GTA $ 200 thousand, as well as the shirt Born x Raised white. If you complete the requirements before August 5, you will receive the rewards 72 hours after logging in on August 9.

Last but not least, we have the discounts:

– Coil Raiden: 30% off

– Ocelot Pariah: 30% off

– Karin Everon: 40% off

– Weeny Issi Sport: 40% off

– Ocelot Locust: 40% off

– Declasse Mamba: 40% off

– Vapid Clique: 40% discount

– Vulcar Nebula Turbo: 40% off

– BF Club: 40% off

Source: Rockstar games