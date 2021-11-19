The week is coming to an end, which means that a new set of news is coming for users of GTA Online over the next seven days. That’s right, the giant of Rockstar Games continues to be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of players constantly, who can anticipate discounts, promotions, bonuses and more coming soon.

This week, the focus is on the crown jewel of the urban landscape of Los Santos: The Diamond Casino & Resort. Rumor has it on the streets that a loot of diamonds was delivered to the vault by an armored truck, and those who are brave and tenacious enough to storm the casino will be able to take a heap of precious gems. If you complete the Hit The Diamond Casino from now until November 24, you can get the classic t-shirt “The Diamond”Red free (available in less than 72 hours after logging in after December 2).

If you have the keys to a penthouse and would like to take a break after completely emptying the vault of The Diamond, shout out to the manager Agatha baker from your iFruit To ask for casino jobs or visit their office to complete casino narrative missions, since both offer double GTA $ and RP this week.

They say that the house always wins, but you can also get a good amount of money if you participate in the series Adversary from The Diamond and face other degenerates in the casino area to win triple rewards until November 24.

In order to win the iconic prison jumpsuit from Liberty City, play any title of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and log into Grand Theft Auto Online before the November 25. You will receive the overalls of the penitentiary of Liberty city in your closet within 72 hours of logging in afterDecember 2. For that, it is necessary to link all the titles to the account of the Social Club.

If you are a member of LS car club, open the “Interaction” menu when you arrive to start some dragons: you and the rest of the participants will get double reputation from the LS Car Club for racing.

When the police presence has diminished, return to the scene of the crime and spin the wheel of luck in the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort to be able to win GTA $, RP, clothes, snacks and all kinds of surprise prizes. This week’s grand prize is the Pegassi Zorrusso, a hypercar that dares to call the sound barrier.

And to finish, of course, we have the discounts: the casino penthouse, as well as its improvements and decorations, cost 35% less. Do not forget to dress according to the occasion since all the clothes in the casino store have a 40% discount.

This week there are not only casino-related deals, but also a selection of discounted vehicles. You will find the complete list below.

– Annis S80RR: 40% discount

– Progen PR4: 40% discount

– Invade and Persuade RC Tank – 40% off

– Maxwell Vagrant – 40% off

– Karin Everon: 40% discount

-Western Rampant Rocket – 40% off

– Enus Paragon R: 40% discount

Editor’s note: The truth is that GTA Online turned out to be a much bigger phenomenon than we all thought. Rockstar hasn’t stopped releasing content for this virtual experience over the years, and I don’t think Red Dead Online received as much support when it launched a few years ago.

Via: Rockstar games