A few weeks ago Age of Empires IV was officially launched, quickly becoming the installment in the series with the most concurrent users on Steam, demonstrating its initial success. However, since World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment They continue working to make this new installment of the real-time strategy saga par excellence the best possible experience. In that sense, today comes a new update for Age of Empires IV and we will tell you everything it includes, with some tweaks, improvements and corrections before the arrival of the content already announced a few dates ago and that will expand the content of this acclaimed work.

One of the main novelties of this Age of Empires IV patch is the possibility of view the map after the game is over, which will allow us to take a look at the strategies that other players chose and analyze the game in depth. Likewise, another aspect that has been retouched with this update is the mini map, whose internal icons have been changed and improved in order to make everything clearer and more intelligible for users. World’s Edge and Relic have not wanted to forget about some changes in the Balance forces, leading to the French Hulk ship nerfing and spearmen snorting.

Age of Empires IV details its contents for the coming months

You can see the full patch notes with all the changes and fixes at this link, which will detail the details of an update focused on solving some of the main problems that still plagued the game. Remember that Age of Empires IV is already available on Steam and the Microsoft Store on PC and that it is also part of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for PC since its launch day. Much has been rumored about its possible arrival on Xbox consoles, but for now there is no certainty about it.