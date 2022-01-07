Super Bowl 2022 is just around the corner and many will throw the house out of the window to attend one of the most important and most anticipated sporting events of the year, which will take place next month at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles California.

However, if the opening of activities remains unchanged due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to enjoy the trip to see the Super Bowl LVI and get to know some of the emblematic places of the town.

Therefore, Despegar’s agency carried out a fairly complete analysis of the average trip (with flights, lodging, food and entertainment) from Mexico City to California, and especially on the weekend of the NFL football game.

How much do you have to pay?

Since the entry ticket to the NFL event is the most expensive, Despegar tried to help travelers to organize their visit to Los Angeles during Super Bowl 2022 and save as much as possible on other expenses without having to sacrifice the fun.

However, even with the cheapest and quality services, the price for the weekend of February 13 is around 170 thousand Mexican pesos per person.

This already includes the round trip, for 5 thousand 507 pesos; lodging for three nights, from 6 thousand 623 pesos; car rental, 2,480 pesos; a tour of the city with a view of Universal Studios, in 903 pesos; food for four days, around 6,600 pesos; and of course, the access ticket to the most televised sporting event in the world, which has a cost from 146 thousand 664 pesos.

Recommendations for travelers

Since Super Bowl 2022 is already near, it is necessary to take into account that there are few places available to live the experience, so contingencies, cancellations and changes should be considered, as well as the best payment options in Los Angeles.

All inclusive. One way to save is to book months in advance, at least weeks, the full flight and accommodation package (some include a meal of the day). Despegar, for example, opened a plan for three nights that starts at 13,690 pesos per person.

One way to save is to book months in advance, at least weeks, the full flight and accommodation package (some include a meal of the day). Despegar, for example, opened a plan for three nights that starts at 13,690 pesos per person. Security. With the new context of international tourism, derived from the health measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency emphasizes acquiring travel insurance to be protected in case of needing medical assistance or requiring a change in reservations.

With the new context of international tourism, derived from the health measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency emphasizes acquiring travel insurance to be protected in case of needing medical assistance or requiring a change in reservations. Transfers. There are many ways to get around the city, in public transport you can spend from 35 to 512 pesos, either in the Metro or Buses, per day or with a weekly pass. Another option, and the one most recommended by the agency, is to rent a car in the destination entity, since in Los Angeles it is cheaper and more comfortable to travel without large crowds.

There are many ways to get around the city, in public transport you can spend from 35 to 512 pesos, either in the Metro or Buses, per day or with a weekly pass. Another option, and the one most recommended by the agency, is to rent a car in the destination entity, since in Los Angeles it is cheaper and more comfortable to travel without large crowds. Feeding. The entity’s restaurants cost around 550 to 700 pesos per meal, so at least one person will spend 6,600 pesos for four days, without considering extra food and cravings.

The entity’s restaurants cost around 550 to 700 pesos per meal, so at least one person will spend 6,600 pesos for four days, without considering extra food and cravings. Entertainment. The Warner Bross Studios Tour is one of the most worthwhile attractions in California, as there are some locations of your favorite series and for 1,590 Mexican pesos you can book the tourist activity in Despegar, or for 1,903 pesos purchase the tour throughout the city, with Universal Studios in it.

Now read:

A bricklayer woman offers a deal: they lend her a house to teach the trade and she remodels it for free

My Joy is still present on Three Kings Day: they give a fun “toy” for adults

Now Google could delete your files in Drive or delete your storage account if the content is “inappropriate”

Pakistani launches campaign to find a girlfriend and its billboards go viral