Here's what Riot will give to Valorant players

The Christmas Y Riot games he knows. The company behind League of Legends You are ready to celebrate the holiday spirit and what better way to do it than with gifts. And it is that all the players of Valorant They will have the opportunity to receive a gift from their developers, and here we explain what it is and how you can get it.

In these next few days, users of Valorant they will be able to enjoy a new Gun buddy in the form of a gift thanks to Riot. To achieve this, just log into the game and voila, but don’t despair if you don’t see the gift immediately reflected in your inventory.

It’s the season to give and we’re ready to get off to a good start. Get an exquisitely wrapped buddy by logging into your VALORANT account. It will take us a bit to get it into everyone’s inventory, but you’ll see it soon. pic.twitter.com/vhKQvGuWOF – VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) December 14, 2021

These gun buddies are used to customize your weapons and give each one of them a unique touch, you also only have to log in to claim your prize so you do not lose anything by getting it, especially if you are a constant player of this shooter.

Via: Riot games