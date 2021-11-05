Yes, it’s the famous Thompson, the unforgettable Tommy gun, but here it is one of the best submachine guns of the meta (yes, we are not afraid to say it openly already) and now it has a different name. The M1928 Vanguard has an immeasurable TTK thanks to its cadence and drums of up to 50 rounds (and more, you’ll see below).

Let’s see, a drum weighs, and this negatively affects your mobility, speed when aiming, and also when recharging! Basically the M1928 has a bit of a nasty recoil, so it won’t be your first choice for medium to long distances. However, that is what we are here for.

In this guide we are going to tell you how to enhance the virtues of this submachine gun at close range and how to turn it into a silent weapon perfect for sneaking behind enemy lines like a rat without being seen on the minimap.

Vanguard M1928 Best Class

Bocacha: Quicksilver muffler

Quicksilver muffler Coupling: hand stop for M1941

hand stop for M1941 Charger: 0.45 ACP caliber drums with 100 rounds

0.45 ACP caliber drums with 100 rounds Ammo Type: subsonic

subsonic Rear handle: dotted grip

dotted grip Butt: CGC wire

CGC wire Competence: Disposable

Disposable Kit: Agile

How are we liking the Quicksilver muffler… It’s not the first class we’ve used it in because it looks great on SMGs! Compacts vertical and horizontal recoil in exchange for worse damage range, but like our class proposition for the M1928 It is for short distance, do not worry.

Ah, that’s why we don’t want additional sights or barrels: the one that comes by default is efficient enough and clean; and whatever cannon you put on it will worsen reverse control and that is just the opposite of what we are looking for with this class.

The hand stop for M1941 It improves recoil again, at the cost of reducing accuracy from the hip, but with the aiming speed it boasts, we can’t imagine you shooting much from the hip. Take the look in your eye it will make you so comfortable How to open this guide of advantages (what a cheek!). As you will already know, subsonic ammunition is the best friend of stealth. You will stop appearing on the minimap both you and your casualties.

In regards to the drums of 100 rounds, as we already pointed out above, they will make your weapon heavier and somewhat less agile, but in exchange for 50 bullets seems worthy to us. You’ll see what a joy it is to wear a submachine gun substitute with this level of mobility, cadence and recoil.

To repeat the art of controlling recoil, we encourage you to apply the dotted grip, which will help you improve those attributes and speed by stabilizing your sight. Ah, if you want to regain some of the mobility that we have lost along the way with the projectile drums, take the Agile kit to increase your running speed. Disposable, for its part, it is an ideal competition to reload your weapon at full speed.

To finish with the list we are going to ask you for a vote of confidence for that wire stock. It is true that it worsens the speed from run to shot and the precision from the hip, but it contributes with a number of benefits that are great for us. For starters, it improves aiming speed and aiming walking, but also adds even more control to the vertical and horizontal recoil. All successes!