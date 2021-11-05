Here's the unboxing of the Xbox Series X mini-fridge

The similarities between Xbox series x with a refrigerator they started out as a meme. However, a year after the launch of this console, fans of this company will finally have the opportunity to get their own mini-refrigerator in the form of Xbox Series X, which is an official product. Now, to excite all those who managed to pre-order this item, Today an unboxing has been shared that shows us all the compartments of this container.

Ukonic, who are commissioning the production of this collectible, have shared a video where they show us this mini-refrigerator in detail. It is mentioned here that this container can store up to 12 cans of your favorite drink, and has compartments for all kinds of food.

The Xbox Series X mini-refrigerator went into pre-order last month at a price of $ 99, and in an instant this product was sold out. Fortunately, Xbox has indicated that some additional units will be on sale in December. Similarly, throughout 2022 this object will reach other markets, so production will not stop.

It is good to see these types of products come to light. Xbox is a company that knows how to listen to its fans, and not only that, but whenever it can, it takes the opportunity to deliver a related product that is worthwhile. Perhaps this prompts PlayStation to launch an internet modem in the form of the PS5.

Via: Ukonic