Here's the first minute of No Way Home!

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released in just one week. Thus, Sony has decided to release the first minute of the film to the public. With a duration of more than two hours, the rest of the more than 120 minutes are still a mystery.

As you already knew, No way home will start immediately after the end of Far from home. Here we can see how J. Jonah Jameson reveals Spider-Man’s secret to everyone. Right after this information, people try to get as much detail as possible from Peter and MJ.

This prompts Peter to seek help from Dr. Strange, this with the aim of solving this problem. However, and as we already saw in the trailer, this has negative repercussions, not only for Spider-Man, but for the entire Marvel universe.

Spider-Man: No Way HomeIt will be released on December 15, 2021. Similarly, here you can check our interview with Tom Holland. On the other hand, we already know when Eternals is coming to Disney +.

The excitement of the fans is already at the top. Less than seven days after its premiere, it seems that we are in the calm before the storm. Visiting any social network will be difficult as of December 15, especially for those who do not want to spoil themselves.

Via: Sony