Here's the first look at Sonic in Monster Hunter Rise

After several months of waiting, Capcom today finally decided to reveal more information about the collaboration between Monster hunter rise and Sonic the Hedgehog. As expected, this is only limited to a couple of skins for the main hunter.

Through a new trailer it has been confirmed that This collaboration will be available on November 26. Here, players will be able to carry out a new special hunt, this with the aim of obtaining a special item that allows to create a Sonic-inspired armor for the main hunter and the Palico, as well as a Tails suit for the Palamute.

OH YEAH! @Sonic_Hedgehog collaboration coming in FAST! Available to all #MHRise players starting November 26. pic.twitter.com/7yu9vyN8Et – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 17, 2021

As you could see, this collaboration will be on par with what has been seen with other events of this type. Although at the moment it is unknown if we will see more content of this type, considering that next year the great expansion of Monster hunter rise, it is more than certain that Capcom will not forget this title in the coming months.

Remember, the collaboration between Sonic the Hedgehog and Monster hunter rise It will be available on November 26. In related topics, this title will not have cross-play. In the same way, here we tell you when this delivery will arrive on PC.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that this is an event focused on celebrating Sonic’s 30th anniversary, there is nothing that truly sets it apart from other collaborations. This event is very similar to what was seen with Street Fighter, Okami and Mega Man, which can be a disappointment for more than one.

Via: Capcom