Have for you a book or any other free content about the lore of Destiny is now possible because Bungie is counting down to Gjallarhorn’s arrival in Destiny 2 by offering a new gift or discount every day from November 23 to December 7 at the Bungie Store. So far all the free stuff you can get is as follows: an ebook titled Destiny Grimoire Anthology, Volume IV: The Royal Will, a printable coloring page featuring Gjallarhorn, and a paper Gjallarhorn.

The Kindle version of the Destiny s Grimoire Anthologye currently sells for almost 20 euros on Amazon, while if you download it from the Bungie Store, it is completely free. We will still have to wait for new gifts gifts about the lore of Destiny.

Gifts about the lore of Destiny in the Bungie Store

The fourth installment of the Destiny Lore books plunges into the stories of two mighty rulers, Mara Sov, the Queen of the Awakened, and Oryx, the King of the Taken. The book goes into detail about Sov and Oryx’s rise to power, their confrontation during the Taken King arc, as well as more information on who the Awakened are. Sov reappears in the latest Destiny 2 update, Season of the Lost.

Gjallarhorn Coming in Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Pack. The DLC will also include a new Destiny 1 Loot Cave-themed dungeon and other Destiny 1 weapons. The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack will be released on December 7.