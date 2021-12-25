Polygon (MATIC), a layer two network designed for the development of scaling infrastructures and applications on Ethereum (ETH), has been making the rounds among blockchain enthusiasts as of late. From its $ 1 billion investment in zero-knowledge technology to the co-launch of a $ 200 million Web 3.0 social media initiative, to integration with Opera’s web browser to make your applications decentralized. accessible to 80 million Android mobile users, the momentum of the network is going from strength to strength.

But aside from alliances and business, the network’s technological capabilities, especially compared to Ethereum, are also attracting the attention of many blockchain developers. In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal discussed the extent of the network’s adoption.

Cointelegraph: What are Polygon’s current gas prices and transaction speeds? And how does it compare to Ethereum?

Sandeep Nailwal (SN): In the Polygon explorer, it can be seen that the average blocking time is about 2.3 seconds. As for Ethereum, it is 15 seconds. And then the gas rates, you can see 0.001 MATIC tokens; this is a fraction of a penny point.

CT: Have there been any notable non-fungible token (NFT) deliveries on the Polygon network recently?

SN: None of them have become a CryptoPunks or something, but I think the biggest type of support from Polygon is from gaming companies. […] All of them have joined NFT. If you go to the market, talk to any 10 different random gaming teams, they’ll tell you six to seven are building on Polygon.

But the notable drops in NFT, the biggest, have been those of Dolce and Gabbana, the brand. They made a $ 7 million sale recently. There are other great brands of premium luxury watches, and these guys are getting in. Other than that […] Elon Musk coined an NFT. Jack Dorsey coined an NFT from his first tweet, and […] Mark Cuban – they were all just on Polygon networks.

CT: What are some of the most popular decentralized applications built on the Polygon blockchain? And how is your total locked value (TVL)?

SN: Polygon is now used by all decentralized financial applications on Ethereum. The only one left was Uniswap. And the community pointed out a week ago that it’s also rolling out on Polygon now. So as for popular DApps, I’d say Uniswap, Aave, Decentraland, etc. I think the TVL through the bridges is around 5 or 6 billion dollars.

CT: What is your goal for investing in zero-knowledge technology?

SN: We had committed $ 1 billion to zero-knowledge technology, which we believe is the holy grail of blockchain scaling. And privacy is the second element – it’s something everyone gets confused about. So you use ZK to verify calculations in Ethereum without submitting the full data. Instead you simply provide proof that everything has been calculated correctly on layer two and return a […] succinct test to Ethereum.

CT: In your opinion, will future Ethereum updates boost the network’s ability to match that of layer two solutions?

SN: Even if 2.0 comes here, it won’t provide enough scalability. Next year, the proof-of-stake update [PoS] it will keep everything the same; how Ethereum has 13 transactions per second [TPS] right now, maybe 20 TPS [después de PoS], But no more than that. So that doesn’t add anything to scalability. And let’s say that in three to five years, even if sharding comes, we will have a projection of 64 shards. And with each one performing at 20 transactions per second, but that’s still 1,280 transactions per second in total, right? That is still not enough for everyone.

CT: How is Polygon adoption currently?

SN: There are more than 3,000 active development teams in it. This was posted by Alchemy a while ago. Actually it should be more than 5,000. Daily active users on Polygon have become 50% more than Ethereum, and with gaming NFTs, we are seeing a lot happening at Polygon.