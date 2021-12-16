The performance of face masks as devices that control the spread of infection depends both on the ability of the mask material to filter aerosols and on how well the mask fits the user.

Findings from a New Study Published Today Provide Guidance for Increasing the Effectiveness of Face Masks to reduce the spread of respiratory infectious pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

Crossing the ear hooks has no effect

Face masks are used to reduce the spread of infectious viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 that are transmitted by respiratory aerosols and droplets produced during activities such as talking, breathing, and coughing.

The results show that placing a three-layer fabric mask over a medical mask (double mask) or securing a medical mask with an elastic clamp provided the best protection against respiratory aerosols. Unmodified medical masks blocked> 56% of cough sprays and> 42% of exhaled sprays; comparatively, placing a cloth mask over a medical mask blocked ≥85% of cough sprays and ≥91% of exhaled sprays, and the addition of a brace over a medical mask blocked ≥95% of the cough sprays and ≥99% of the exhaled sprayss.

Using hook clips or an ear hook strap, or knotting and tucking the mask in, also increased performance compared to unmodified medical masks. Two other mask-fit modifications – crossing the ear hooks or placing a support under the mask – did not improve performance.