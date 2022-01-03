One of the few industries that can claim to have emerged in positive numbers from the Covid-19 crisis is the financial sector.

Worldwide, this industry has been characterized by the constant implementation of new technological tools and a frequent commitment to innovation to face competition and economic challenges.

Aligned with this objective, financial institutions have adopted tools powered by Artificial Intelligence and have made the Big data their flag, because this combination has allowed them two things: on the one hand, to develop more personalized products and services and to improve the user experience, in order to win the loyalty of their customers. On the other hand, understand the complexities of the market and react to unforeseen events.

The effective incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in the financial sector is constantly transforming the industry. The result has been resilient companies and the development of an increasingly vast and flourishing ecosystem where new players have been able to take advantage of the power of these technologies, but where traditional players (banks) have also been able to incorporate them into their models.

In this context, it is worth noting some of the fundamental aspects in which the use of data is transforming sales and services in this sector.

The answer lies in personalization

In a practically digitized world that involves virtual immersion, customer service requires strategies and tools that accelerate and improve these processes.

It is about being able to offer the user a personalized experience, from collecting and processing information that helps to recognize patterns and, at the same time, meet their needs. Chatbots in the financial industry have become ideal instruments for this.

At the same time that they offer personalized, 24/7 and instant attention, they help to obtain specific data from each client to serve them individually and efficiently.

For example, in the book Transform Your Business with AI Chatbots, a case of success was observed in the financial sector, when a bank, by incorporating chatbots powered by Artificial Intelligence, managed to streamline the queries of its clients, going from serving 50 users to more than 25 thousand simultaneously; likewise, the resolution time went from 10 minutes to just 2 on average. A day it went from serving 1,750 people to more than 25,000.

Now, each of these clients offers information that is collected and processed and that serves as a roadmap for the entire company, from design to marketing, and of course, sales, which are key to any business.

The data allows the bank to offer suggestions and even promotions of real interest to customers or potential users. It is about bringing the correct offer to those who need it, there is no more.

A flourishing industry

The use of data has allowed the constant improvement of the financial industry by boosting its sales and generating greater recurrence among its clients. However, its benefits don’t end there.

Another clear example of the power of data is in the open banking, or open banking, a model that seeks that all the information of financial entities can be exchanged in the industry to promote the greatest possible competition between these players.

In recent years, the use of data has allowed the arrival of new disruptive players, such as the fintech, neobanks and telcobanks. Beyond replacing traditional banking, these new models of financial services have contributed to the development of new financial services as they reach more and more people and companies that require them.

The use of data is no longer optional for any company, all those that want to grow, innovate and be resilient must incorporate it as part of their permanent strategies.