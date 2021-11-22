Here's a new look at Project L, the LoL fighting game

Over the last year we have seen how Riot Games has expanded its catalog of titles, with deliveries such as Valorant, and recently Ruined King. However, there is still a project that needs to go on the market. We refer to Project L, a fighting game. Fortunately, an update of this development was recently provided.

To close a weekend full of ads, Tom and Tony Cannon, the makers of this title, shared a new gameplay of Project L. This title will be a tag fighter fighting gameIn other words, each player will have two characters at their disposal in each fight. Along with this a new gameplay was shared.

This preview not only shows us how much this project has changed in the two years since its reveal, but the developers want this visual style to be very similar to the final product, although this could well change. Similarly, it was revealed that Project L will have rollback netcode, something that will reduce lag and connection problems.

Unfortunately, there is no more information related to this project at the moment, and there is no release date. However, this could very well change next year, Tom and Tony Cannon pointed out that in the second half of 2022 we will see more than Project L.

In related topics, League of Legends Worlds 2022 will take place in Mexico. Similarly, Arcane will have a second season.

Via: Riot Games