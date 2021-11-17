Finally the day has come. Naruto, one of the most recognized characters in the manganime, land in Fortnite. The battle royale of Epic Games accumulates an immense amount of skins of protagonists of multiple franchises, including Lara Croft, Kratos or the Master Chief himself.

Now it is the turn of Masashi Kishimoto’s story to take shape in the middle of the battles from today, november 16. All this as part of Season 8 of Chapter 2 of the work. Topping the news you have the first look at the team 7 foursome, who relax a bit by eating before the start of hostilities.

Obviously we are all waiting for the mythical blonde protagonist, but here he is accompanied by his main friends. Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake They will also be available as skins and from Epic Games itself they have detailed what awaits us.

Skins

Naruto Uzumaki (with style variant sHokage Master).

(with style variant sHokage Master). Sasuke Uchiha (Peaky Serpent Sword).

(Peaky Serpent Sword). Sakura haruno (with Sakura Uchiha style variant).

(with Sakura Uchiha style variant). Kakashi hatake (with the Kakashi Anbu style variant).

Backpack accessories

Pakkun backpacking accessory.

Shuriken demon wind backpacking accessory.

Konoha Cape backpacking accessory.

Parchment backpacking accessory.





Peaks

Anbu Sword Pick .

. Kunai Peak (with Black style variant).

(with Black style variant). Serpent sword .

. Hidan’s Scythe.





Hang gliding and gestures

Hang glider Kurama (includes Shinobi Teamwork loading screen).

(includes Shinobi Teamwork loading screen). Summoning Jutsu Gesture .

. Ramen time gesture.





Loading screens

Shinobi teamwork.

Jutsu eat pizza.

Team 7.













Konoha village

The most iconic locations in the series are available through Fortnite, such as the Konoha village. In the Hokage residence we will find Naruto to act as a guide throughout the region and by completing missions we will have access to others regions such as the Valley of the End or the Chunin exam area.

The Naruto-themed Creative Powerhouse will be available from November 16 at 4:00 p.m. CET to November 23 at 4:00 p.m. CET, and Konoha will be available from November 16 at 4:00 p.m. CET to November 29. November at 16:00 CET.









We also leave you with the prices of the objects related to Naruto:

Naruto + Kakashi Package: 2,100 V-Bucks

Sasuke + Sakura Package: 2,200 V-Bucks

Equipment package: 1,500 V-Bucks

All skins separately are 1,500 V-Bucks except Sasuke which costs 1,600 V-Bucks

A greater of all these elements, we will have Kakashi missions to complete all over the island. In addition, there will be a chance to get hold of an explosive-sealed kunai, which can be found through chests, loot, or by calling on friend Kakashi.