Like every November 25, today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The date arose from the Latin American feminist movement in 1981 because on that date, but in 1960, the Mirabal sisters were assassinated in the Dominican Republic. But the important thing is that you, from your place as a health professional, also have a fundamental role. In fact, there is an Official Mexican Standard (NOM) in this regard.

To begin with, when patients are physically examined, the first signs that they are suffering from strokes can be obtained. While taking the questionnaire can identify signs of psychological abuse.

With the above in mind, your role goes beyond treating the illness for which the patient originally came for consultation. From a small talk to directing it with the corresponding authorities are actions that you can take.

Based on all the above, it is necessary that you know the NOM 046-SSA2-2005 on family, sexual and violence against women. Its objective is to establish the criteria to be observed in the detection, prevention, medical attention and the orientation that is provided to the users of the health services in general.

What does the document say?

This NOM is mandatory for the institutions of the National Health System, as well as for the health service providers of the public, social and private sectors that make up the National Health System. Failure to comply will give rise to the corresponding criminal, civil or administrative sanction, in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

In the section on medical care for family or sexual violence, it refers to the set of health services that are provided in order to promote, protect and seek to restore to the maximum possible degree the physical and mental health of the users involved in a situation of family and / or sexual violence. It includes the promotion of non-violent relationships, the prevention, detection and diagnosis of the people who live in this situation, the evaluation of the risk they are in, the promotion, protection and trying to restore their physical and mental health to the maximum possible degree. through treatment or referral to specialized bodies and epidemiological surveillance.

As you can see, the NOM on violence against women is very important. In addition, you must keep it in mind all year long and not just one day. If you want to consult the complete document you can do it in this link.