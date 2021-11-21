Although it is a medium that has existed for more than a century, comics are currently experiencing one of its best moments. It has positioned itself as a powerful industry that goes beyond entertainment. For this reason, more and more varied subject titles are being created that seek to generate awareness among readers. The clearest example is a new work created in Mexico to promote children’s visual health.

Worldwide it is estimated that there are 19 million visually impaired children. Among them, 12 million are identified with refractive errors (myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism), which are easy to diagnose and correct conditions.

One of the drawbacks is that there is a wide variety of eye diseases that, in some cases, if not detected in a timely manner, can cause permanent vision loss in the infant. Such is the case of congenital cataract, strabismus, retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), congenital glaucoma, uveitis and retinoblastoma, to mention some of the most relevant.

Today, congenital cataract is known to be responsible for rendering 200,000 children blind globally. Whereas each year retinopathy of prematurity impacts 50,000 babies with permanent vision loss. In Mexico it has already become the leading cause of preventable childhood blindness.

Although ophthalmological problems in childhood are a frequent reason for consultation in primary care, they usually go unnoticed by parents and teachers, which directly impacts the child’s learning process because it is estimated that 30% of school failure it is related to visual abnormalities.

New project made in Mexico

To help in the timely detection of visual disorders, APEC Hospital de la Ceguera, hand in hand with Distroller, produced the comic entitled “La Aventura de Atole”, with the intention of promoting children’s visual health both among parents and in children. the children themselves.

According to Dr. Valeria Sánchez-Huerta, general director of APEC Hospital de la Ceguera, the early detection of visual ailments is of vital importance for the individual and school development of children.

“It was thought of an educational tool that in a visual and entertaining way would serve to sensitize families about the importance of going to eye exams on a regular basis.”

He pointed out that since the child is born the eye remains in constant development. For this reason, the first seven years of life are elementary to discover abnormalities or conditions that, if left untreated, are highly likely to lead to irreversible sequelae.

Finally, if you are interested in knowing this novel comic that promotes children’s visual health, you can download it for free in its reading or coloring version at this link.