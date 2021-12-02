Awards season is already underway. A couple of days ago we saw the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards, and the following week it is the turn of The Game Awards. Nevertheless, recently the PlayStation Partner Awards, which have announced their winners today.

This ceremony is made up of three awards, each one focused on the best of PlayStation in the last year. However, this time things were done a little differently. To start the awards for Partner Award and Special Award have already been announced, but to know the results of the Grand Award we will have to wait until tomorrow.

The first of these, Partner Award is focused on games developed in Japan and Asia with the highest number of units sold between October 2020 and September 2021. Thus, these are the winners:

–Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix)

–Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

–Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (Bandai Namco)

–NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Square Enix)

–Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Secondly, The Special Award works in a similar way, but here international productions are taken into account. These were the winners:

–Apex legends (Electronic Arts)

–Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom)

–Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous)

Now we just have to wait until tomorrow to meet the Grand Award winners. In related topics, a game of The Matrix for PS5 has been leaked. Similarly, PlayStation could announce three new games shortly.

Editor’s Note:

As you can see, the popularity of RPGs is still strong in Japan. Despite the fact that this year we saw several quite traditional productions in this market, it was the deliveries focused on action that managed to conquer this market.

Via: PlayStation