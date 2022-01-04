Here the new images of Haunted Chocolatier

In 2016 it hit the market Stardew valley, which positioned Eric Barone, the lead developer, as one of the most promising independent minds in the business. Five years later, in the fall of 2021, Barone revealed Haunted Chocolatier, his next big game. In this way, and to celebrate the beginning of 2022, the developer shared a message for fans, as well as a couple of images of this title.

While we don’t have a release date for Haunted Chocolatier, Barone assures that throughout 2022 we will have more information about this title. This was what he commented in his Twitter message:

“Happy new year to all! I hope everyone has a very positive 2022. Here are a couple of little images from Haunted Chocolatier. There will be much more to come this new year! “

While the visual style of Haunted Chocolatier is similar to Stardew valley, This new title will feature a new management system, as well as an improved and unique combat. In this regard, Barone has pointed out that this project is not a copy of its previous title, and even elements such as combat are being designed from scratch.

Editor’s Note:

Stardew valley is one of my favorite games, so I hope quite a lot from Haunted Chocolatier. Along with this, I know that Barone is a person dedicated to his work, which is why there is still a long time to go before I see a finalized version of this vision. I just hope that throughout this year we have substantial information on this.

