Here the new Cobra Kai trailer

Although 2021 is about to end, exactly on the last day of the year, the fourth season of Cobra Kai It will premiere on Netflix. Although we had already seen a first trailer, a new trailer was revealed today, which gives us a better look at the challenges Daniel and Johnny have in front of them.

As we saw at the end of the third season, Daniel and Johnny are finally ready to leave their rivalry in the past. In this way, the new trailer shows us these two protagonists working together to find a balance between their forms of combat.

Secondly, we also see more of Thomas Ian Griffith, once again as Terry Silver, character that originally appeared in The Karate Kid III. Without a doubt, a major showdown is coming. However, considering that a fifth season has already been confirmed, you better not wait for some sort of resolution.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will arrive on Netflix on December 31, 2021. In related topics, here you can learn more about the fifth season of the series. Similarly, the creator of Cobra Kai talks about possible spin-offs.

Editor’s Note:

The excitement is at its peak. The return of Cobra Kai it has the potential to be the best season of the series. However, the idea that this is not the end, although it seems like it, makes that at the end of the day the expectations are not so high. Hopefully this is fixed in season five.

Via: Netflix