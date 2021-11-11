Here the first trailer of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers

After a small preview yesterday, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have finally shared a trailer for the special content of Spider-Man coming to Marvel’s avengers exclusively on PS4 and PS5.

While the preview that was shared does not show us gameplay, it does give us an idea of ​​how Spider-Man will play. Remember that this character will not have an expansion similar to that of Black Panther, Hawkeye or Kate Bishop. Instead, we will be presented with a special event, which has not yet been explained.

Spider-Man and his event, known as With Great Power, will arrive at Marvel’s Avengers on November 30, 2021, but only to the versions of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In related topics, this was originally going to be the final fight in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Similarly, Tom Holland has confirmed the appearance of Jamie Foxx in No way home.

Editor’s Note:

Although the Spider-Man character looks fun, there is not much to expect from the content that will be available. Although it has not been described what we can do in this event, it is very certain that everything is repetitive and we will not see much news.

Via: IGN