Here is the trailer for the Harry Potter reunion!

On January 1, 2022, fans of Harry Potter They have a date with HBO Max. That’s right, the first day of next year will be available the special of the 20th anniversary of this series of films, where the actors and directors will share some of their memories of these films. Thus, Today the first trailer of this meeting was shared.

Similar to the meeting of Friends, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts It is an event where the actors we met for roles like Harry, Ron, Hermione and many more, meet to talk about this beloved adaptation of JK Rowling’s books. This is the description of this special:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time as it brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers of all eight. Harry Potter movies for the first time ”.

Along with the actors who gave life to these characters, we will also see directors like Chris Columbus and Alfonso Cuarón talk about magic that they had the opportunity to capture on the big screen. On related issues, the director of Harry Potter wants a three-hour version of the Philosopher Stone. Similarly, Chris Columbus wishes to adapt The Curse Child to a movie.

Editor’s Note:

The special of Friends It was a delight for the fans of the series. In this way, we can expect a job that is on par with, or exceeds, what was previously seen. The Harry Potter legacy is extensive, and it is nice to see that all the actors and directors were willing to attend this gathering.

Via: HBO Max