Here is the new video preview of The Matrix Resurrections

It’s not that long until the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, and these last few weeks we’ve already had quite a few video trailers on this highly anticipated movie. In case you didn’t have enough, then you’ll be happy to know that a new TV spot has been released, showing us a few previously unreleased scenes.

🎥 | Novo TV Spot from The Matrix Resurrections with exclusive dinners!pic.twitter.com/bOy3woPThn – The Matrix Brasil (@TheMatrixBrasil) November 30, 2021

Despite being considered as the fourth part of this franchise, David Mitchell, scriptwriter of The Matrix Resurrections, He stated that the movie actually functions as its own story, so you don’t require any knowledge of the series to understand it.

“It’s certainly not just another sequel, but something self-contained that contains the three Matrix that precede it in an ingenious way. It is a very beautiful and strange creation. They also managed to do a couple of things that we see in action movies, which means it subverts the blockbuster rules. “

Today a new image was also released, which reveals a great mystery, and here you can take a look.

The Matrix Resurrections the next comes to theaters December 22th.

Editor’s note: The point has already come where I prefer not to see any kind of trailer or advance on this movie. I think its producers started releasing a lot of promotional material lately (and with good sense) but in my case, I’d better wait to see the finished product.

