Here is the new trailer for the Uncharted movie!

With Spider-Man: No Way Home Now in theaters, the world is gearing up for the next Tom Hol movieland. That’s right, we are talking about Uncharted, tape that has released a new trailer today.

While this new preview does not offer us new scenes, it does expand those we saw in the first trailer for the film. Here we see moments of action, comedy, and the story takes a greater role. And if that was not enough, at the end we see the appearance of an item that fans have been waiting for.

That’s right, Sully’s famous mustache will be present in the film of Uncharted. However, it won’t be as leafy as we’ve seen it in the Naughty Dog video games. The movie of Uncharted will hit theaters on February 18, 2022. On related topics, here is the poster for this adaptation. In the same way, these are all the details of the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Editor’s Note:

While the new advance of Uncharted looks pretty good, the trailer still shows the same action scenes, and the emphasis on the story is still less, a strange decision considering this is the major focus in the games.

