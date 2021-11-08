Here is the new trailer for Stranger Things!

During this weekend, El Día de Stranger things. Thus, Netflix did not miss the opportunity to share a new preview of the fourth season of this series, which gives us a better look at the characters we remember so much.

This new trailer shows Eleven describing her life in California. Here we see the Byers adjusting to a new city. However, their peace is interrupted by a series of events that endanger the lives of the protagonists.

Regrettably, the fourth season of Stranger things does not have a release date yet, only a 2022 window. Considering that this trailer tells us about spring break, maybe this is the time when we can admire Mike and company back on Netflix.

Editor’s Note:

Although some people believe that there should be no more seasons of Stranger thingsEspecially considering the end of the third part, it seems that Netflix will once again deliver us a first-rate series that demonstrates the reason why people pay a subscription to this service.

Via: Netflix