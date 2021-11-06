Here is the new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0!

Jujutsu Kaisen It is considered one of the best anime of recent years, and this is a title that the series will defend when its first film is released in theaters in Japan. With a release planned for next month, a new trailer was recently released Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which gives us a better look at the characters and villains.

For those who don’t know, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It is a prequel to the events that we already saw during the first season of the anime, so doing a film adaptation of the manga that Gege Akutami created is a pretty understandable idea.

As you can see, the new preview is focused on Yuta Okkotsu, one of the most powerful students of this school focused on controlling demons. Similarly, Young versions of Suguru Geto, Mai Zenin, Panda and Gojo-sensei make an appearance, and they will show us a new facet that was not explored in the first season of the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hits theaters in Japan on December 24, and Studio MAPPA remains responsible for this project. At the moment there are no plans for an international premiere, but considering the popularity of the anime, it seems that this is only a matter of time. In related topics, there is already a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration with Hello Kitty.

Via: MAPPA