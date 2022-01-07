Here is the new trailer for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Although at the moment there is no information about a new Jet Set Radio game by SEGA, in 2020 it was announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the spiritual successor to this franchise. Although at the moment it has not been confirmed when we will have the opportunity to enjoy this title, A new trailer for this title was recently revealed.

This new advance is accompanied by the song of Agua, produced by Bx’treme. With this, The trailer reveals that, in addition to using skates, we can move using a BMX-style bike. Without a doubt, the work that Team Reptile, the developers, is carrying out is spectacular.

Along with all the visual influences from Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk He has also created his own version of a playstyle similar to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Although at the moment there is no release date, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk it will eventually make its way to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Editor’s Note:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk it looks just spectacular. Not only is Team Reptile creating its own version of Jet Set Radio, it is building its own identity, something that is sure to make it one of the most interesting indie titles of the generation.

Via: Team Reptile