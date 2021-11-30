Here is the new teaser for The Book of Boba Fett!

The Book of Boba Fett It is one of the most anticipated productions of the end of this year. Just a month after its premiere, a new teaser for this series was shared today, which gives us a better look at the adventures of the beloved Star Wars character.

While the teaser is not as extensive as the first trailer for the series, the preview sets us up for a rather interesting story. Apparently, It seems this show will finally reveal how Boba Fett survived his fate in Return of the jedi, something that was not present in the second season of The Mandalorian.

In the Star Wars comics and books, which are no longer canon, it was revealed that Boba Fett never died, and he managed to escape the Sarlacc in a rather grotesque way. It will be interesting to see if The Book of Boba Fett manages to be an adaptation of these works, or if we will see something completely original.

The Book of Boba Fett will arrive at Disney + on December 29. In related topics, these were the series and movies of this platform most viewed in Mexico. Similarly, Disney will increase the budget for content creation in 2022.

Via: Disney