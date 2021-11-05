Here is the new Elden Ring gameplay!

Yes OK Elden ring It will no longer be available in January 2022 as many of us thought, the wait of an additional month will not be so heavy thanks to a closed beta that will give players a small sample of the next work from FromSoftware. In preparation for this event that will take place in mid-November, Today a new gameplay of Elden ring.

This new trailer lasts 15 minutes, and is focused on showing a little more about combat and the online system that allows us to play cooperatively with up to four players, or PvP. Too We were shown how the game map works, the ability to summon enemies to help us and the creation of items.

As you could see, Elden ring It can be considered Dark Souls 4. Although the exploration of the world has a number of unique elements, such as the use of a horse, and the story is completely new, the combat is an evolution of those seen in the most popular series from FromSoftware.

Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2022. You can learn more about advance testing here. Similarly, FromSoftware points out that this will be your most accessible job.

Editor’s Note:

Elden ring it is Dark souls 4, and there is nothing wrong with that. FromSoftware’s work is top-notch, and having this refined version of the gameplay that we already know with a new world is something that attracts a lot of attention, and it will surely be the first title of this study for many people.

Via: Bandai Namco