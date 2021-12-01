Here is the live action trailer of Halo Infinite

With Halo Infinite just a week away, the game’s ad campaign is at full throttle. In this way, a new trailer for this title was recently released, which completely abandons the gameplay and the story that 343 Industries will offer us, to present a short live action on the role of Master Chief.

In this trailer, which reminds us of similar shorts from Halo 3, we can see how war has evolved throughout history, to the degree that we reach the far future, where the Master Chief is a fundamental piece for the survival of humans. This is the description:

“Throughout human history, heroes have risen when asked. The Master Chief takes every act of bravery with him into his most challenging battle yet. We have always believed in heroes, it is time to become one ”.

Halo Infinite Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8. In the same way, this was not the only advance that was trained of the game, since recently the launch trailer of Halo Infinite. Similarly, several changes have reached the multiplayer of this title.

Via: Halo