Here is the launch trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V

A few months of waiting later, the most recent JRPG from Atlus it’s here. That’s how it is, Shin Megami Tensei V It is already available in physical and digital format for the Nintendo switch, and to celebrate its launch, its authors have shared a new trailer with us.

Most likely, you already know everything there is to know about the game, and although here in Atomix We continue working on our review, we can tell you that the title definitely lives up to the franchise.

If you are thinking of acquiring Shin Megami Tensei V Today, remember that you can acquire it both physically and digitally, in addition to the fact that there is also a Digital Deluxe Edition, which is priced at $ 84.99 in the eShop of the Switch and includes the following:

Editor’s note: Well it seems that once again, Atlus is raising its name with another fantastic JRPG. By not requiring any knowledge of the other installments in the series, SMTV also serves as a great entry point for newcomers like me.

