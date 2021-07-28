Here is the launch trailer for Samurai Warriors 5

Samurai Warriors 5 is available right now, and to get excited about its launch, Koei Tecmo Europe and Omega Force They have released a new trailer for the game. Whether you are a newbie or a veteran of the franchise, it seems that this new installment seeks to be as accessible as possible for everyone.

The game takes place at the end of the Ōnin War, telling the story of two important generals of the period, Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. Hisashi koinuma, President of Koei Tecmo, celebrated its premiere with the following words:

“The original Samurai Warriors game was released 17 years ago, and it’s amazing for me to see the transformation of the series from its inception to Samurai Warriors 5. I hope everyone is ready to enjoy Samurai Warriors like never before.”

Samurai Warriors 5 is now available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

