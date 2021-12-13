Here is the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3!

After months of uncertainty and controversy, Today the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in this look at the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

In this first preview we can see once characters like Newt Scamander, Jacob Kowalski and other wizards, embark on an adventure to, as the name implies, discover the secrets of Dumbledore. But nevertheless, Grindelwald is not far behind, and his war against the Muggle world finally begins.

Along with the return of Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterson and more actors from the first two films, the trailer for The secrets of dumbledore gives us our first look at Mads Mikkelsen as the main antagonist. Recall that Johnny Depp was going to play this role once again, but after a personal controversy, the actor was replaced.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore It will be released on April 15, 2022. Here’s the first look at the Harry Potter reunion that will premiere on HBO Max.

While the replacement of Johnny Depp is surely sad for some people, considering Grindelwald’s abilities, it would be interesting if a different actor would take on this role in each film.

Via: Warner Bros.