Here is the first poster of the sixth season of MHA

The anime of My hero academia it is currently paused. Although at the moment it is unknown when the sixth season of the adventures of Deku and company will be available, The first look at this new adaptation was recently shared.

Recently, Studio Bones, the makers of this adaptation, shared the first official poster of the sixth season of the anime. Here we can see Deku with a text that says: “I will give everything I have to stop you.” On the other hand, we can also see Shigaraki, the main antagonist, with the message of: “I will break you.” Finally, in the center it is mentioned that: “Total war is coming”.

Although at the moment it is unknown when the sixth season of My Hero Academia will premiere, at the moment it is expected that at some point next year we will see an adaptation of the arc known as War of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

On related topics, the play by My hero academia will arrive in Mexico.

The following season of My hero academia it will be great. The arc to be adapted is the longest story this author has ever offered us with a series of memorable moments, plot twists and surprises that fans have loved. Knowing the work of Studio Bones, this adaptation will be worth it.

Via: Studio bones