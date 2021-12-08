Here is the first poster of Sonic the Hedgehog 2

To the surprise of many, the film of Sonic the hedgehog It turned out to be quite entertaining, and one of the few cases where the adaptation does pay homage to the original games. Thus, it was not a surprise to hear that a sequel is coming next year. While we wait for this to happen, today the first poster of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In this little preview we can see Sonic and Tails in the Tornado, the plane that has been part of the series since the second game. Similarly, it is possible to appreciate a more classic design in Robotnik, as well as some of the original enemies.

As if that were not enough, it has been confirmed that Tomorrow, December 9, during The Game Awards the first trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, something that will certainly delight all fans of the blue hedgehog. It will be interesting to see if this sequel is more attached to the original games, or if it will continue with its own story.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 It will be released on April 8, 2022. In related topics, the first advance of Sonic frontier It would also be revealed at The Game Awards. Similarly, the first trailer of the Halo series will also be presented at this ceremony.

Editor’s Note:

Although the first film of Sonic the hedgehog It’s not very good, it’s a pretty funny movie for the whole family. The decision to move away from video game canon can be controversial, but it is something that gives the story great freedom, and it has positive results.

Via: Sonic the Hedgehog