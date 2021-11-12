Disney + has become the home of Marvel. Throughout this year we have seen a series of productions that have expanded the universe of MCU, and this is something that will continue in the future with jobs that we already know, such as Moon Kinght, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, as well as a couple of surprises, such as the animated series of Marvel zombies.

During Disney + Day, the list of premieres that Marvel will have on Disney + has been updated. Not only has more information been shared about some productions that were already confirmed for a long time, but new series have been revealed. This is the list:

–X-Men ’97 (animated series) – 2023.

–Moon knight (live action series) – On the way.

–She hulk (live action series) – On the way.

–Ms. Marvel (Live action series) – Summer 2022.

-Second season of What If…? (animated series) – On the way.

–Threw out (live action series) – On the way.

–Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated series) – On the way.

–I am groot (animated series) – On the way.

–Ironheart (live action series) – On the way.

–Armor Wars (live action series) – On the way.

-Second season of LOKI (live action series) – On the way

–Agatha: House of Harkness (live action series) – On the way.

–Marvel zombies (animated series) – On the way.

–Secret invasion (live action series) – On the way.

As if that were not enough, it has been shared a new video of the MCU on Disney +. The first few minutes are a recap of WandaVision, LOKI, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and projects that we already saw, but from minute 11:55 you will find the first look at Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret invasion.

Editor’s Note:

The future of the MCU looks very, very interesting. Although the movies in this universe have not been the best lately, the series are top notch, and this will not stop throughout 2022. Hopefully more trailers will be shared soon.

Via: Disney