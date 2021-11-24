We need more games based on Dragon ball and we are so used to the fighting genre in the franchise that no one saw the new adaptation coming. Dragon Ball: The Breakers was announced last week as a asymmetric multiplayer in which you control the villains or survive as the weakest members of the series.

Now, from Bandai Namco they have revealed when we can try the closed beta of the title. It will be exclusively on PC and we will have to be attentive to different dates and times. Here is the link to register in Europe and the link for North America, along with the schedule to keep in mind:

Session 1: December 4 at 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM CET

Session 2: December 4 at 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM CET

Session 3: December 4 at 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM CET

Session 4: December 5 at 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM CET

The deadline to sign up is November 30, so stay tuned so you don’t miss out. On the other hand, the editor has shared an extensive video explaining point by point how to play Dragon Ball: The Breakers.





If we act as a villain, we will have to eliminate the opposing team and we will play individually. We will start in the most primal state of each villain; for instance, with Cell we will be a larva and we can change shape consuming civilians or opposing players. Every time we increase the level, we will activate a special attack with which to destroy a good piece of the map. Of course, all of our stats will be boosted.

In the case of playing with Oolong, Bulma or our avatar, the objective will be to activate a series of machines scattered around the stage. If we succeed, we will have access to a Super Time Machine, with which to escape of the temporal reality in which we find ourselves. In case the villain prevents our plans, we can activate an emergency capsule, being able to choose whether we escape alone or help the rest of our companions.

Despite the inferiority situation, there will be access to interesting power-ups, such as Summon mythical characters from the series to control them and fight the villain in a short space of time. We can also request a saiyan spaceship to escape quickly or transform ourselves into objects on the stage to camouflage ourselves.

One of the most difficult objectives in the game will be summon Shenron by gathering all the magic balls. Both the survivors and the villain can carry out this task, being able to make wishes with special effects. Dragon Ball: The Breakers It is scheduled for release for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2022.