Here everything that Fortnite Chapter 3 introduces

Fortnite Chapter 3 it’s here. Yesterday the event known as The End took place, where, as its name indicates, the second chapter of this battle royale came to an end. Fortunately, this time players did not have to wait days to enjoy all the news that this title offers, like new skins, changes to the gameplay, and a map with a series of important changes.

First of all, if you missed The End event, here you can relive this great event.

Regarding the changes in the gameplay, a slide and roll mechanic has been introduced, which are focused on movement and dodging attacks faster than before. Likewise, camps have been reintroduced, which help your squad heal and store items that persist between games.

As if that were not enough, new skins have been introduced, which had already been filtered. Here we find Spider-Man, Marcus and Kait, the characters from Gears of War, as well as The Foundation, the role that The Rock plays. As always, this is just the beginning, and in the coming months we will see more seasons, each with its own changes and skins.

Editor’s Note:

Although this is a new chapter for Fortnite, and a series of mechanics and changes are introduced to the game map, this beginning was not as impressive as the second chapter was. The feeling is that of a new season. Hopefully this will improve in the future.

Via: Fortnite