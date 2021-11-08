A couple of weeks ago, Guerrilla Games shared new information about Horizon Forbidden West, where a little more about Aloy’s combat and scouting skills was revealed. Now, Today it has been the turn of the robotic beasts that inhabit this world to be the center of attention.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Blake Politeski, Lead Machine Designer, and Maxim Fleury, Asset Art Leader, revealed that Horizon Forbidden West will have an extensive catalog of robots, where we find some already known, and some completely original ones, like the Tremortusk, creature inspired by mammoths.

The sequel will feature an expanded artificial intelligence for these robotic animals. Guerrilla Games talks about a more natural behavior, where we will find creatures that act more attached to their real counterparts. Along with this, they talk about actions that can guide the player to discover secrets. Here’s what Blake had to say about it:

“We knew we wanted a flying machine a little bigger than the Glinthawk, which resulted in the Sunwing, but it needed a place and a role in the world. We studied various flying reptiles and primitive birds for inspiration, and came up with the concept that their wings collected solar energy during sunny weather. This, in turn, created an interesting game dynamic: Sunwings will be vulnerable when harvesting solar energy, but will also be more alert to potential predators when inactive. Unique behaviors like these become the foundation and then expanded as we define the roles of machines in the world. We always want to make sure the machines are connected and that they serve a greater purpose; so that the whole (eco) system of the machine is in harmony, as in the real world ”.

One of the most interesting aspects of Horizon zero dawn was to use these creatures to aid in certain battles. Thus, Forbidden West brings back the ability to override. This time, this power has been expanded so that the robots have a defensive or offensive behavior, all depending on the situation.

Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022. In related topics, here you can learn more about the exploration in this title. Similarly, Guerrilla Games has also shared more information about the history of the sequel.

Author’s Note:

This all sounds very interesting. Forbidden West It seems that it will surpass the first title in every possible way. The idea of ​​expanding the override ability was something to be expected, and it was obvious that new creatures will be introduced. However, the way Guerrilla Games talks about these elements shows the confidence the studio has in its work.

Via: PlayStation Blog