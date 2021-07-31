Here are the most popular Dragon Ball characters, according to fans

0 COMMENTS
07/30/2021 4:56 pm
Dragon ball is one of the most popular anime in history, so obviously, the work of Akira toriyama has a huge number of fans around the world. Everyone has his or her favorite characters, and a recent survey reveals which are the favorites in the community.
Viz Media and Shonen Jump decided to celebrate the launch of the latest chapter in the manga of Dragon ball super by publishing a popularity poll with practically all the existing characters to date. Shonen jump finally he shared the results of said survey, and you can read them here:
1. Vegeta
2. Goku
3. Gohan
4. Goku Black
5. Future Trunks
6. Beerus
7. Whis
8. Android 17
9. Freeza
10. Krillin
11. Granolah
12. Moor
13. Android 18
14. Zamasu
15. Chi-Chi
16. Cabba
17. Bulma
18. Oracle Fish
19. Jaco
20. Future Mai
21. OG73-i
22. Macki
23. Elec
24. Gas
25. Oil
As you could see, the Prince of the Saiyans managed to snatch first place from Goku, and with good reason. Vegeta has had one of the most complete character developments in the series, and recent chapters in the manga have shown that this warrior can be quite powerful when he sets his mind to it.
Via: ComicBook