Here are the most popular Dragon Ball characters, according to fans

Dragon ball is one of the most popular anime in history, so obviously, the work of Akira toriyama has a huge number of fans around the world. Everyone has his or her favorite characters, and a recent survey reveals which are the favorites in the community.

Viz Media and Shonen Jump decided to celebrate the launch of the latest chapter in the manga of Dragon ball super by publishing a popularity poll with practically all the existing characters to date. Shonen jump finally he shared the results of said survey, and you can read them here:

1. Vegeta

2. Goku

3. Gohan

4. Goku Black

5. Future Trunks

6. Beerus

7. Whis

8. Android 17

9. Freeza

10. Krillin

11. Granolah

12. Moor

13. Android 18

14. Zamasu

15. Chi-Chi

16. Cabba

17. Bulma

18. Oracle Fish

19. Jaco

20. Future Mai

21. OG73-i

22. Macki

23. Elec

24. Gas

25. Oil

As you could see, the Prince of the Saiyans managed to snatch first place from Goku, and with good reason. Vegeta has had one of the most complete character developments in the series, and recent chapters in the manga have shown that this warrior can be quite powerful when he sets his mind to it.

Via: ComicBook

