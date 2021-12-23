Here are the Games With Gold games for January | Atomix

Although December has more than a week to live, today the games that will reach Xbox Games With Gold throughout the next month of January 2022. As on other occasions, the list this time around is not as strong as many would like.

This time we do not have a title that is a must for all Xbox users. Instead, the four present options can be skipped without much trouble. These are the games coming to Xbox Games With Gold in January 2022:

–NeuroVoider: Available from January 1 to January 31.

–Aground: Available from January 16 to February 15.

–Radiant Silvergun: available from January 1 to 15.

–Space Invaders Infinity Gene: available from January 16 to 31.

If you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user, remember that you also have access to these four titles. However, with the list of options that the subscription service has, it is better to use your time in some of the games that can be found here.

In related topics, these are the Xbox recommendations for Christmas. Similarly, the creator of Xbox rages against the toxic community.

Editor’s Note:

It is becoming increasingly clear that the Xbox Games With Gold offer is not worth much. Although the January selection is interesting, and surely more than one person will be happy with what is present here, most of the users prefer to make use of Game Pass.

Via: Xbox