The chapter “Hide and Seek” (1×02) from Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021), the miniseries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney Plus that finally gives Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton a well-deserved role (The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford), starts where “Never Meet Your Heroes” (1×01) leaves us. A decision that cannot help but please us because the concurrence that occurs It seems to end up being very substantial and, of course, of great relevance for what will come in the future of the franchise.

For now, that of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop – an actress we can recognize for her Mattie Ross in Value of law (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2010), the Violet Mulligan of Begin again, Petra Arkanian in Ender’s Game (John Carney, Gavin Hood, 2013), the Tabitha Hutchinson of Honor debt (Tommy Lee Jones, 2014), Charlie Watson in Bumblebee (Travis Knight, 2018) or the great writer of the series Emily Dickinson (Alena Smith, 2019-2021) – and the superhero archer continues the usual channels of this type of encounter.

On the other hand, it was predictable what happens to Armand Duquesne III in “Never Meet Your Heroes”, but We are sorry not to be able to recreate ourselves again with the exemplary interpretation of Simon Callow, which is the Emanuel Schikaneder of Amadeus (Milos Forman, 1984), Gareth in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Mike Newell, 1984), the Sir Edmund Tilney of Shakespeare in Love (John Madden, 1998), the Duke of Sandringham in Outlander (Ronald D. Moore, since 2014) or the Codringher of The witcher (Lauren Schmidt, since 2019).

Marvel Studios | Disney Plus

And we don’t know whose idea it was, if Jonathan Igla himself (Mad men) or the screenwriter Elisa Climent, who before has only written the episodes “The birth of Bolivia” (2×05) of Queen of the south (MA Fortin and Joshua John Miller, 2016-2021), “That’s Enough. Off You Go ”(2×06) by Imposters (Paul Adelstein and Adam Brooks, 2017-2018) and “I Want a Party” (1×06) by Sorry for Your Loss (Kit Steinkellner, 2018-2019); but medieval scenes, with their irresistible slow motion, suppose a good humorous find on Hawk Eye which takes Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton out of his usual seriousness.

Marvel Studios | Disney Plus

Rhys Thomas, who has been tanned in Saturday night Live (Lorne Michaels, since 1975), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, 2015-2019), Comrade Detective (Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, 2017) o Chad (Nasim Pedrad and Rob Rosell, since 2021), repeats as director after “Never Meet Your Heroes” in “Hide and Seek”, which can be considered a quite enjoyable transition chapter, in which the two main characters make their own inquiries until they reach a common point.

But his discoveries are rather of a scarce entity, typical of this type of episodic narratives, which lead from one important moment to another, limiting themselves to developing funny anecdotes but without real dramatic substance or, in short, to providing us with certain clues about the hidden abilities or essence of some enigmatic character. And it is the closing of this installment of Hawk Eye which, among other things, arouses our curiosity to keep seeing her on Disney Plus.

Although she is never named in the previous or in this chapter, the woman who appears in the last scene of the second is nothing more and nothing less than Threw out, one of the first superheroes of Marvelitas publications with a Native American ancestry and, in addition, is deaf.

We also know it as Maya Lorfish, it will become in a character key for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, in fact, will have its own origin series on Disney Plus.

Echo is not only linked to Hawkeye; at least, in the comics, she is connected a lot with the Kingpin and Daredevil. Wilson Fisk, at some point, adopts and manipulates her for his own purposes but is eventually rescued by Matt Murdock and it alters your perspective to help people, do not harm them.

There is another relationship in the comics between Echo and Hawkeye. From certain circumstances, she assumes the alias of Ronin as Clint Barton assumed it during Avengers: Endgame. But it is unclear if these story lines will be adapted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.