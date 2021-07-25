Free guy, the movie style GTA where an NPC becomes the hero of his game, it will finally be released in theaters next August. However, some people already had the opportunity to see the new film starring Ryan Reynolds, and the opinions of this feature film is already reaching social networks.

Although the reviews are not yet available, so there is no rating yet on sites like Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes, there are already a number of opinions on Twitter. Thus, initial reception seems to be friendly, with some people even cataloging Free guy as “One of the coolest, genuinely funny, and surprisingly moving big-budget adventure movies in years.”

“#FreeGuy is the funniest movie I’ve seen all year. Very entertaining and hilarious from start to finish. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, not just for the spectacular visuals, but for the plethora of surprises everywhere. It’s Truman Show and Ready Player One. “

“#FreeGuy is a lot of fun. Absolutely nice! Taika Waititi is the best bad boy ever! Take note, Hollywood! Get ready to love Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds. Thanks to Shawn Levy for the best use of Mariah Carey’s Fantasy! “

“#FreeGuy is wonderful. I laughed the entire time, the action was so over the top, there are so many little winks and Easter eggs to the behaviors of the players and the rules of the cast. I am looking forward to seeing her with a great crowd again ”.

“It’s a fun and enjoyable movie that made me smile from start to finish. Also, the movie has a surprise or two that blew my mind. Watch them as soon as possible to avoid spoilers. “

Free guy It will hit theaters on August 13. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer of Dune. Likewise, we already know who Batgirl will be in the DCEU.

Via: Twitter

