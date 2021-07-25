Free guy, the movie style GTA where an NPC becomes the hero of his game, it will finally be released in theaters next August. However, some people already had the opportunity to see the new film starring Ryan Reynolds, and the opinions of this feature film is already reaching social networks.

Although the reviews are not yet available, so there is no rating yet on sites like Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes, there are already a number of opinions on Twitter. Thus, initial reception seems to be friendly, with some people even cataloging Free guy as “One of the coolest, genuinely funny, and surprisingly moving big-budget adventure movies in years.”

I was extremely skeptical heading into #FreeGuy – heading out, I was a huge fan. One of the freshest-feeling, genuinely funny, and surprisingly moving big-budget adventure movies in years. Ryan Reynolds is great, of course, but watch out for Joe Keery and Jodie Comer. Stars. pic.twitter.com/QD6T5EL5NT – Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 22, 2021

“#FreeGuy is the funniest movie I’ve seen all year. Very entertaining and hilarious from start to finish. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, not just for the spectacular visuals, but for the plethora of surprises everywhere. It’s Truman Show and Ready Player One. “

#FreeGuy is the most fun I’ve had watching a movie all year. Wildly entertaining & hilarious from beginning to end. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, not only for the spectacular visuals but for the plethora of surprises throughout. It’s Truman Show meets Ready Player One pic.twitter.com/X9Vec5tluj – Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 22, 2021

“#FreeGuy is a lot of fun. Absolutely nice! Taika Waititi is the best bad boy ever! Take note, Hollywood! Get ready to love Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds. Thanks to Shawn Levy for the best use of Mariah Carey’s Fantasy! “

#FreeGuy is so much fun. Utterly enjoyable! Taika Waititi is the best bad guy ever! Take note Hollywood! Get ready to ship Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds. Props to Shawn Levy for the best use ever of Mariah Carey’s Fantasy !! pic.twitter.com/PDR60MhS9r – Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 22, 2021

“#FreeGuy is wonderful. I laughed the entire time, the action was so over the top, there are so many little winks and Easter eggs to the behaviors of the players and the rules of the cast. I am looking forward to seeing her with a great crowd again ”.

#FreeGuy is such a blast. I laughed throughout, the action was so over-the-top, there’s so many little Easter egg nods to gamer behaviors, and the cast rules. I’m looking forward to watching this one again with a big crowd. I’m going to think twice when I come across NPCs now. – Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 22, 2021

“It’s a fun and enjoyable movie that made me smile from start to finish. Also, the movie has a surprise or two that blew my mind. Watch them as soon as possible to avoid spoilers. “

Happy to report @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect‘s team up on #FreeGuy is awesome. It’s a fun and feel good movie that had me smiling beginning to end. Also the movie has a surprise or two that legit made my jaw drop. See it as soon as you can so you can avoid spoilers. pic.twitter.com/uCqq22ANQ9 – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 22, 2021

Free guy It will hit theaters on August 13. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer of Dune. Likewise, we already know who Batgirl will be in the DCEU.

Via: Twitter